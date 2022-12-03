Demmi wears his heart on his sleeves for EP debut, “Émotions”

Ghanaian artist, Demmi drops his debut EP “Émotions” featuring Tvylor and Kxnsh, and an accompaniment of extremely melodic lyrics that create a mental bridge to the different kinds of feelings a person goes through when going through life with a love interest: an entry point to Demmi’s mind, as making music is a very intimate process for him. Stream or download ‘Émotions’ EP across all major digital platforms here: https://onerpm.link/demmi-emotions

Throughout the project, he straddles the line between autobiographical while drawing elements from observations in the daily lives of people around him. The project, which features six songs, came from a place of many different sentiments and experiences. This originality leads to a very confident artist who isn’t afraid to be raw, creative and unconventional – qualities the rising star prides himself in. He elevates the sound of Afrobeat and its sub-genres with fresh and well-worn thoughts that thrive on the percussive instruments offered.

“I have always made music that connects deeply with me, so I wanted to create a project that will connect with everyone on some level”, says the relatively new musician who is racking in new listeners one track at a time, with a consistency that has seen him amass over 10,000 streams across all streaming platforms.

Kicking off the “Émotions” with ‘It’s Yours’ – the only song to get a catchy new video upon the EP’s release, the opening song talks about how Demmi’s previous relationships with women never felt right. He was never theirs, yet the song’s reassuring mantra: “Baby, it’s yours”, paints him as the trustful and committed one in all of these relationships. ‘Another Time’ slots in right after to talk about the artist not being motivated enough to chase a love interest whose interest is low, even though he thinks he’s the best person to give. But he’s a born hustler and is focused on chasing his dreams till he goes “kolomental” – gone crazy with achieving all that he wants. But there’s a caveat; he might not be interested later.