Demobilisation of former Renamo combatants to be concluded by end of year – UN envoy

The disarmament and demobilisation of the Mozambican former rebel movement Renamo is expected to conclude by the end of 2022 as the process continues to demonstrate positive results, said the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Mozambique Mirko Manzoni in a statement on Saturday.

Remarking on the third anniversary of the signing of the Maputo Accord for Peace and National Reconciliation, Manzoni said that to date 3,558 former combatants have been demobilised, representing 68 percent of the total and 12 out of 16 bases have been permanently closed.

“By the end of 2022, it is expected that the disarmament and demobilisation process will conclude, with an increased focus on reintegration and reconciliation in 2023,” said Manzoni, adding that progress in these areas require collective efforts from all stakeholders in society.

He said Mozambique has been a leader in promoting African solutions to African issues over the last number of years and that approach has been used to guide the implementation process of Maputo Accord, and more recently, the country’s response to the security issues in northern Mozambique.

The country now has a global platform to share its experiences in building peace and security with its election for the first time as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term starting in 2023, said the envoy.

The Maputo Accord is an agreement signed between the Mozambican government and the main opposition Renamo in 2019 after years of negotiations, aiming to bring definitive peace to Mozambique.

The accord commits both parties to end political and military hostilities and to the complete disarmament, demobilisation, and socio-economic reintegration of Renamo’s former combatants. Enditem