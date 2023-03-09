Demobilization of Mozambican Renamo’s former combatants to be concluded in March

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said Wednesday that the leader of the country’s main opposition party Renamo has agreed to end the process of demobilization, demilitarization, and integration (DDR) of its former combatants in March.

The information was announced to the press by Nyusi after a working meeting in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, with the Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, on the DDR process of the former rebel movement.

“It was a good conversation, and we think that everything will be done to conclude the DDR process within this month. But there will be some decisive steps to be taken within a few days so that we can reach a definitive statement,” said Nyusi when speaking to the journalists.

“We have already demobilized 15 bases. This is the proof and the will that Renamo has. We hope that with the guarantees we received today, we will be able to close the last base,” said Momade.

In his State of the Nation Address in December, Nyusi said that “we are prepared to reach, at any time, the final goal of demobilizing the 5,221 Renamo former soldiers and the closure of 16 bases.”

The DDR process is part of the Maputo Accord for Peace and National Reconciliation signed between the Mozambican government and the Renamo in 2019, with the aim of bringing definitive peace to the country. Enditem