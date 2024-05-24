Democracy Cup: Hearts vs. Kotoko in Historic Clash

Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, has announced an exciting event to mark the 30th anniversary of the legislature – the inaugural Democracy Cup.

Scheduled to launch on June 6, 2024, this commemorative tournament will kick off with a thrilling match between two football giants, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, on July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In addition to the main event, Members of Parliament will showcase their football skills in a curtain-raiser against former Black Stars players. The winner of the premier league showdown will earn the chance to face off against United States-based club, DC United, in Washington.

The significance of this event extends beyond the realm of sports, marking a milestone in Ghana’s democratic journey. With Parliament celebrating its 30th anniversary since its establishment in 1993, this tournament serves as a symbol of the nation’s commitment to democracy.

To further commemorate this occasion, various activities including parliamentary sittings, debates, peace walks, and fun games have been planned. As Ghana reflects on its democratic progress over the past three decades, the Democracy Cup stands as a testament to the unity and spirit of competition that defines the nation.