Democracy Cup Trophy Tour Kicks Off Ahead of Hearts-Kotoko Showdown

The Democracy Cup trophy, adorned with exquisite decoration, has been officially showcased to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in anticipation of next week’s pivotal match.

Scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2024, the eagerly awaited Democracy Cup clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s parliamentary history, celebrating 30 years of democracy under the 4th Republic.

Themed “30 Years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the 4th Republic: The Journey Thus Far,” the match aims to leverage football as a platform to engage citizens and promote broader participation in legislative processes.

During the trophy tour on Thursday, June 27, 2024, organisers presented the prestigious trophy to the Speaker of Parliament as part of its ceremonial journey. The trophy will also be displayed to former presidents and traditional leaders nationwide.

Hearts of Oak and Kotoko, recovering from a challenging 2023–24 football season, have commenced rigorous training for the Democracy Cup match.

The event will feature a curtain-raiser between Parliament and former Black Stars players, adding to the upcoming football spectacle’s excitement.