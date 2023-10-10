Democracy Hub To Hold Month-Long Protest Demanding Akufo Addo’s Resignation

Democracy Hub, the organizers of the #FixTheCountry movement and #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, have announced their intention to picket from December 1st to 31st, 2023 at the Jubilee House .

The purpose of the picket is to call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign or be impeached by Parliament.

The group believes that the President has demonstrated incompetence, a lack of integrity, routine abuse of power, and greed in his stewardship of the country. They are particularly concerned about the high levels of unemployment among the youth and the economic mismanagement that has jeopardized the future of young people and pushed many Ghanaians into poverty.

The picketing event, themed “#OccupyJulorbiHouse” and “#JustResign,” will take place at the publicly accessible side of the Jubilee House facing Liberation Street. The group also demands the urgent prosecution of corrupt officials, including individuals in the President’s family and inner circle