dpa/GNA – A Democratic lawmaker in the US House of Representatives filed a lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, as well as the president’s lawyer and extremist groups, accusing them of conspiring to halt the certification of the election.

“The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded at the Save America rally and the storming of the Capitol was no accident or coincidence,” the lawsuit filed by Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the NAACP, a civil rights group, said.

“It was the intended and foreseeable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College,” the lawsuit added.

The legal action is the first civil suit against Trump over his role in the Capitol riots, which led to the death of five people including a police officer.

The lawsuit accused Trump and his lawyer Rudy Guiliani of working with the extremist Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups, which often use militia tactics, to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

The Senate on Saturday acquitted Trump in an impeachment trial over his role in the riots. The majority of the Democrat-controlled Senate voted to convict Trump, but Democrats failed to convince enough Republicans to form the two-thirds majority needed to convict the former president.

Trump, who has denied wrongdoing, falsely claimed for weeks that the election was stolen from him, which culminated in a fiery rally in Washington where he called on supporters to march on the Capitol shortly before the riot ensued.