Democratic Socialist Party Organizes blood donation today

As part of the Democratic Socialist Party (DSP) social responsibility activities, the party is organizing a blood donation exercise on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 at 7:30am at the forecourt of the GIJ Ringway campus.

Blood is important to helping patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, traumatic injuries, and even pregnant women who have just given birth. The Democratic Socialist Party (DSP) is, in effect, collaborating with the National Blood Service Ghana (NBS) to organize a blood donation exercise for the general public. This lifesaving care begins with a generous donation from one person.

Ghana has yet to achieve the World Health Organization’s requirement of 100 percent voluntary blood donation status and is still reliant on family replacement blood donors. A situation in which all stakeholders must team up to address policy and program gaps aimed at investing in the sustainability of blood donations and ensuring the provision of safe blood and blood products in banks.

This initiative aims to assist NBS in meeting its long-term goal of 100% voluntary blood donations while also saving lives. As such, the DSP is encouraging the public to join us as we donate blood.

At a press conference on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at GIJ Ringway Campus, the party National Organizer, Nana Bempong Amankwah, emphasised the importance of blood donation and how it is the responsibility of everyone to play a role in donating blood, starting from the health worker to the ordinary Ghanian on the street.

Mr. Amankwah also encouraged everyone to donate blood as he set the records straight on the misconceptions and myths attributed to blood donations and how it is important to take into consideration the positive impacts one can make in donating blood. He said, “There are myths and misconceptions attributed to donating blood. In fact, it is part of the reason people are hesitant about donating blood even though they are capable of doing so. As much as everyone is needed to contribute, not everyone will be able to give blood. Minimum Donation Requirements of giving Blood includes people of the ages between 17 and 60 years old. An individual should weigh 50 kilograms or above. The person should be in good health and one must have enough blood to give, that is, a haemoglobin level of 12 gram per decilitre or above, and have good blood pressure, albeit the nurses will check when you come.

He also added that a brief medical screening is done to determine whether you have enough blood for yourself and to be able to give. Your pulse and blood pressure are also checked to determine if they are within a safe range. If you do not have enough blood, it will be detected during the screening and you will be given free counselling.

The party is also throwing its support behind any good cause initiated by a political party that seeks to impact the lives of people in the country. In fact, the party can confirm it has made significant contributions to the LDP fundraiser, which donates to the Girl Child and the Dzorwulu Special School, and the PDP fundraiser, which supports one girl-child sanitary napkin. The DSP, as such, expects these parties to reciprocate such a generous gesture and donate blood on April 27.

There is no artificial blood that we can buy to save lives. Therefore, blood must be donated freely by somebody out of love for life. Donating a unit of this “precious gift of life” saves the lives of those in dire need of blood transfusion therapy. We must all develop the habit of donating blood for us to always have sufficient blood available in cases of emergency and other non-emergency medical issues. Our blood supply must cover our daily needs and must always be immediately available in our blood banks for unexpected emergencies and disasters. Blood has a limited shelf life and must be replenished on a regular basis throughout the year to ensure its availability whenever and wherever it is required. This is why we must all make it our social responsibility to give blood whenever we can.

We encourage well-meaning Ghanaians to join us in donating blood on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at GIJ Ringway Campus as we help save lives.