The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

ISLAMABAD — The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan reported a surge in overflight revenue after a substantial decline in new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The overflight revenue of the authority was significantly increased up to 30 million rupees per day due to a surge in air transportation after the reopening of airspace for foreign flights, the CAA said on Tuesday.

– – – –

WASHINGTON — U.S. Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Tuesday blamed each other for the impasse over the next COVID-19 relief package, as senators returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since early August.

In a statement, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote on a “targeted” COVID-19 relief proposal as soon as this week, and accused Democratic leaders of blocking Republicans’ previous proposals “for perceived partisan gain.”

– – – –

WELLINGTON — New Zealand confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which were all community cases including children.

All six cases have epidemiological links to existing cases and link back to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship group in Auckland, the country’s largest city, according to the Ministry of Health.

– – – –

BERLIN — Germany’s COVID-19 cases rose by 1,176 over the past 24 hours to 253,474, the Robert Koch Institute said Wednesday.

The death toll from the disease increased by nine to 9,338 nationwide in the same period, it added.

– – – –

NEW DELHI — As Indian capital city Delhi has been witnessing a fresh surge in its daily COVID-19 cases, the police Wednesday said it will deploy dedicated teams to prosecute those violating COVID-19 norms.

“In view of the spread of coronavirus in Delhi, each police station shall detail one dedicated team, comprising of an upper subordinate and one lower subordinate to prosecute persons who violate protocols in their respective district,” a statement issued by police in the capital said.

– – – –

HONG KONG — The COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the digital revolution in which China is “leading the way,” a bank head said in a recent opinion piece in the South China Morning Post.

“When it comes to digital transformation, China has been on the front lines, fast-forwarding in consumer-facing areas such as e-commerce and cashless payment,” Mark Wang, president and chief executive officer of HSBC China, said in the report released on Monday.