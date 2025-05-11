Demolishing Of NDC Financiers’ 10-Storey Foundation In Tse Addo …Randy Abbey Accused

A joint operation by military personnel and officers from the National Security Secretariat, reportedly acting on the orders of COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Randy Abbey, has led to the forceful seizure of a private construction site at Tse Addo, a suburb of Accra.

The late-night operation, which occurred on Friday, May 9, 2025, was led by the Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat.

Eyewitnesses allege that armed operatives arrived with heavy-duty equipment and truckloads of construction waste, which they used to fill a dugout foundation intended for a 10-storey building.

According to residents, this is the eighth time Mr. Abbey, who shares a fence wall with the disputed site, has allegedly deployed state security personnel to obstruct development works.

The motivations behind these repeated interventions remain unclear, fueling speculation and unrest in the area.

“This is not the first time Mr. Abbey has used National Security to harass the developers of this project,” a concerned resident told reporters. “They are building legally and peacefully, yet he continues to intimidate them with brute force.”

Traders and residents nearby say their businesses and daily activities have been disrupted by the continued military presence. Some described the move as a “blatant abuse of power” and “a threat to civil liberties.”

The private developers, said to be key financiers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have received strong backing from party supporters in the community.

They warn that such actions, allegedly carried out by prominent NDC figures like Mr. Abbey, could alienate the party’s grassroots base ahead of the upcoming elections.

“If the developers were violating any building regulations, why hasn’t the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly stepped in?” one NDC supporter questioned. “Why should National Security operatives take the law into their own hands instead?”

The supporters are urging the NDC leadership to intervene and call Mr. Randy Abbey and Mr. Richard Jakpa to order, warning that failure to do so could damage the party’s reputation and cost them vital votes.

As of Sunday evening, National Security and military personnel were still reportedly stationed at the disputed site.

Efforts to reach Mr. Abbey for comment have been unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, information gathered from the National Security indicates that the National Security Secretariat received complaints from both residents and owners of the said land about the activities of land guards who drove off the occupants of the land.

These land guards, according to the information, proceeded to excavate and construct a high rise building without the necessary documentation and permits required.

The excavation led to structural defects to the adjoining homes.

Investigations by the National Security established that the LA Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly had not issued nor approved the said construction, and the promoters of the said illegal project could not provide any documents to back the construction at the said site, hence the action.

The National Security Secretariat however ruled out claims that it worked on the orders of Randy Abbey.