Demonstrators in Kabul wave national flag in defiance of Taliban rule

More demonstrations protesting the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan took place on Thursday, including in the Afghan capital Kabul, according to videos shared on social media.

The demonstration in the capital, which numbered around 100 people, prominently featured the red, black and green Afghan national flag, increasingly a sign of protest against the Taliban, who have their own white flag featuring the Shahada, an Islamic oath.

The protesters were chanting “long live Afghanistan” and “our flag, our pride.”

There were also reports of further protests in other Afghan cities. According to videos posted on social media, some of the demonstrations ended with Taliban gunfire and, in the city of Khost, a curfew was imposed, according to local journalists.

Numerous car thefts and burglaries have been reported since the Taliban took power. Eyewitnesses told dpa on Thursday that men posing as Taliban members gained access to houses and also seized cars and motorbikes.

In recent days, the Taliban have repeatedly published telephone numbers for citizens to call in case of security incidents. Publicly, the Islamists have declared several times that no Taliban fighter will enter private homes and requisition vehicles.

As the international community continued to look on in shock at the events in Afghanistan, the Italian government, which currently holds the presidency of the G20, has proposed an emergency summit of the world’s 20 largest economies to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile China has voiced its hopes for a more moderate Taliban leadership in Afghanistan. Foreign Office spokesperson Hua Chunying referred to recent statements made by the militant Islamist group, suggesting their intension to form an open and inclusive government, respect women’s rights to work and freedom of expression.