The Ghana Society for Education Technology (GSET) in conjunction with African Science Academy (ASA), has rolled-out professional development training for about 80 Senior High School (SHS) Mathematics Teachers based in the Ashanti and Northern Regions.

The programme tagged: the “Maths Masterclass,” is a free on-conference devoted to Mathematics education issues, ideas, and reform. Its goal is to assemble forward-thinking Mathematics Teachers and stakeholders interested in public or private Mathematics education.

Ms Enid Araba Asamoah, GSET Programme Manager told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra on Friday that the session would serve as a day of conversation, reflection and inspiration.

She said the GSET and ASA are providing the intervention, under the auspices of the Regional Education Directorate of Ashanti and the Northern Regions.

She said the first is slated for the Northern Region on October 15th, at the Tamale SHS, Assembly hall; and the Ashanti Region on November 5th, at the Kumasi Anglican SHS, Assembly hall.

Ms Asamoah said activities and discussions at the event would centre on, using Technology in the Mathematics class; Measurement and Geometry; Assessment and Inclusivity and Practical Mathematics Tips.

She explained that there is no gainsaying that Mathematics and Mathematics Education play a pivotal role in the everyday lives of mankind.

“From breakthroughs in Science and Technology, improving the quality of life, empowering women and girls, and contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 2030 Agenda) (1-17) of the United Nations the subject remains key in triggering a transformative change in all spheres of life,” she said.

She said notwithstanding, the study of the subject, while exciting for some teachers and learners, has been a burdensome chore for others; “The use of abstract concepts in teaching Mathematics; poor teaching methods, ‘Mathematics anxiety’”, among others, have been cited as contributory factors, to the phenomenon.

The GSET Programme Manager explained that; “Gender disparities in the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines, especially Mathematics remain a global concern” and the focus of diverse, calculated interventions, aimed at stemming this tide.

She noted that Ghana is no exception, as for the fourth time-running, African Science Academy, with support from Tullow Ghana, is undertaking these training programmes to demystify the mathematics education.

Ms Asamoah explained that GSET is the premier, professional educational technology association in Africa which works with the Ghanaian education community to accelerate the use of technology to solve tough problems and inspire innovation in education.

Teachers, education managers, educational content designers and supporters form a pivotal aspect of GSET’s work in enhancing the possibilities that technology hold in transforming teaching and learning.

She said since its launch on July 22, 2020, by Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, the Society has engaged and continues to break new frontiers in global educational technology and STEM areas.

This has been catalyzed through strategic collaborations with NTC; GES; Education Intelligence UK; MindCET Israel and National University (California, USA)-home of the Sanford Education Centre.