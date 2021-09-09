Denk Pharma Ghana Honors Olympic Bronze Medalist, Samuel Takyi

Denk Pharma Ghana honors Samuel Takyi, Ghana’s only medalist at the just ended Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and the Black Bombers with a $1000.00 personalized gift package.

Samuel Takyi won a bronze medal in the men’s featherweight division at the 2020 summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. This was Ghana’s first Olympic medal in any sport since Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992.

The Country Manager of Denk Pharma Ghana, Naa Okailey Adamafio-Manteau, presented the package which included a pair of retro leather boxing gloves autographed by the legendary Ike “Bazooka” Quartey, selected products from the Denk Nutrition portfolio and a cash donation to the Ghana Boxing Federation.

In her presentation message she said, “Samuel Takyi’s accomplishment was a matter of immense pride for every Ghanaian and the medal was evidence of Samuel’s hard work, dedication and determination to succeed.”

The Olympic Bronze Medalist, on behalf of the Olympic boxing team, thanked Denk Pharma Ghana for the kind gesture.

Also present was the President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. George Lamptey, Head Coach Ofori Asare, Assistant Coach Vincent Akai Nettey, Black Bombers Team Captain Sulemanu Tetteh and fellow Olympian boxer, Shakul Sameed.