Mr. Emmanuel Nimo Danso, the Assistant Director of Education in charge of Monitoring and Supervision at the Denkyembour district has elaborated on effort by the directorate in sustaining the education curriculum at the basic level with Home-based activities.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency on how the monitoring and Supervision unit helped students in the district to manage their time judiciously in the temporal close down of schools by the government, Mr. Nimo Danso said, the unit resorted to digitised lessons, blended with formal and informal activities and transmitted them in video form to interested parents on phones, pendrives and compact disc to help them get their own children occupied at home.

The invention, he said were strategies to suit the ability of students to understand the concept of fraction, multiplication and equation by demonstrating sharing of meals for fraction, keeping daily records of fixed income for multiplication, justification of points and settlement of arguments for equation.

Mr. Nimo attributed the achievement of the invention to Mr. Henry Ofori Tumurwuo, the Director in charge of Teaching and Learning Resources, who worked under a condition of limited resources with eleven teachers at the District Education Resource Centre.

Ms Mary Bright – Kwofie, one of the teachers at the centre appealed to Laweh Open University and all technologically advanced institutions to reach out to the Denkyembour District Education Resource Centre (DDERC) in aid of virtual learning techniques to enable them serve pupils and students at the basic level.

“This I believe, will help make up the lost hours” Miss Kwofie stressed.

