Denkyira Development Association Congratulates Anthony Kwasi Sarpong on GRA Appointment

The Denkyira Development Association (DDA) has extended warm congratulations to Mr. Anthony Kwasi Sarpong following his appointment as the Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

In a statement, the association commended Mr. Sarpong for his exceptional dedication, professional expertise, and service, citing his successful tenure as Senior Partner at KPMG Ghana and his distinguished roles in several prestigious international positions.

The DDA also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for bestowing this significant honour not only upon Mr. Sarpong but also on the entire Denkyira Kingdom. The appointment is seen as a proud moment for both the individual and the broader Denkyira community.

Mr. Sarpong’s wealth of experience and leadership qualities have made him a highly regarded figure in his field, with the DDA confident that he will bring the same level of excellence and commitment to his new role at the Ghana Revenue Authority.

“We celebrate this remarkable milestone and eagerly anticipate the positive impact of Mr. Sarpong’s leadership in his new role,” said Mr. Barnor Lokko, President of the Denkyira Development Association.

Once again, the association congratulated Mr. Sarpong and expressed their sincere thanks to President Mahama for the honour.