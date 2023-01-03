Denkyiraman Radio wins four awards

Denkyiraman Radio received four awards at the second edition of the Denkyira Prestigious Awards.

The awards gala held at the Tufuor Hotel recognised the efforts of hardworking individuals and institutions that have contributed to the development of the Denkyira community.

The Denkyiraman Radio team was named Radio Station of the Year at the awards ceremony, while Justice Oppong Mensah was named Radio Presenter of the Year.

Abena Badu Adepa of Denkyiraman Radio was adjudged the Newscaster of the Year, while Samuel Offei Boateng of the same station also grabbed the Sports Presenter of the Year award.

Commenting on winning the awards, Justice Oppong Mensah, General Manager of the station, expressed his gratitude to the organisers for recognising their efforts and impact in the community.

“Our team is incredibly humbled and proud to receive this award. We see it as an acknowledgement of the hard work, passion, and commitment of both management and staff to succeed.”

He added: “Since our inception in 2021, we have become a pivotal radio station serving communities within the Upper Denkyira East and West Assemblies.

“Our programmes such as ‘Let’s Fix It’ have helped deal with some pertinent social issues while the ‘Widows Mite’ programme has supported widows in the area. This and many more such programmes and events have educated, informed and entertained our listeners.”