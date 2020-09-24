Following the end of the yearly Chief of Defense’s Security Policy Course, 29 of the 34 participants have tested positive for COVID-19, said a press release from Defense Command Denmark on Thursday.

Chief of Defense Bjorn Bisserup was among the 29 infected, but “it cannot be said unequivocally whether the Chief of Defense has been infected during his visit to the course,” Broadcasting Corporation (DR) quoted the Defense Command as saying.

Bisserup gave his presentation to course participants on Sept. 16 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 19. He has since gone into isolation, DR reported.

The course ran over two separate weeks, with the last part held between Sept. 13-17.

“The course was conducted according to the current rules and recommendations from the government and health authorities, which is why it is an unfortunate and sad situation that many of the participants are infected,” said course organizer Peter Dahl Thruelsen, Dean of the Defense Academy in the press release.

None of the infected are reported as being seriously ill.

The prestigious course for opinion leaders is aimed at creating contact and understanding between the Armed Forces and leaders from all parts of Danish society.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denmark rose by 559 in the past 24 hours and now stands at 24,916, with 645 deaths, according to the daily update of Statens Serum Institut on Thursday.