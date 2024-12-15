Dennis Miracles Aboagye Congratulates John Mahama on 2024 Victory, Shows Political Sportsmanship

In a rare display of political sportsmanship, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s 2024 campaign team, has publicly congratulated John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on their victory in the 2024 general elections.

Aboagye, a prominent figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), acknowledged the hard work and dedication required to win such a significant election. In a recent interview, he took a moment to recognize the magnitude of Mahama’s win, emphasizing the effort involved in running a campaign of this scale.

“Let me first of all congratulate the president-elect, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC party. To run a campaign that long is not just an activity; it’s a lot of work. And so, if you eventually come out victorious, it’s a big deal,” Aboagye remarked.

His comments come in the wake of a tense political environment, demonstrating a rare level of maturity in acknowledging the outcome of the election. Aboagye further stated that it would be unjust to downplay Mahama’s victory, regardless of political affiliation.

“It’s unfair if anybody tries to downplay that victory. I wouldn’t be happy if it was the NPP that won this election and anybody tried to downplay it,” he added, underscoring the importance of respecting the democratic process and the hard work behind any political victory.