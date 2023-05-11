Densu river tragedy avoidable – Eduwatch

Eduwatch has described as tragic the death of nine pupils who drowned while returning from school on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 at Faanaa, an island community near Weija.

Eduwatch said when a similar incident happened in Atitagorme/Wayokope killing eight pupils, it requested the Ministry of Education to urgently supply life jackets to all pupils and teachers in island communities but the GES supplied 100 life jackets to Atitagorme and Wayokope communities alone leaving other island communities.

Eduwatch in a statement said the death of these nine pupils was completely avoidable if the GES had acted responsibly on their recommendations.

The statement reiterated calls to the GES and the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to immediately provide life jackets for all pupils and teachers in island communities, liaise with relevant local authorities to strengthen health and safety compliance, and construct schools in island communities.

Nine bodies have been retrieved from the river when the canoe the pupils were on capsised on the Densu River.

Amateur videos showed bereaved parents identifying and carrying the bodies of their children away at the shore.