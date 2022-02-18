How Do I Get Dental Veneers in Turkey?

Getting your dental veneers in Turkey is a great way to have a perfect smile and improve your general appearance. The popularity of dental veneers has increased in recent times as a lot of renowned persons, celebrities, as well as TV personalities chose to improve their appearance using this cosmetic dental treatment. A lot of people desire flawless dazzling teeth but cannot afford the enormous costs associated with cosmetic dentistry. That is why, even with the increased cost of travel, getting your teeth veneers in Turkey could save you a lot of money especially when the quality is high like at Dentakay.

Veneers are among the most popular cosmetic dental choices for people who desire a complete smile transformation or restoration. A dental veneer is a tiny shell with a tooth-like structure made of a synthetic substance. This coating can be applied to a patient’s teeth to conceal discoloration, damaged dentition, gaps, and other issues. These shells, on the other hand, are purely decorative. As a result, they cannot increase function, serve as a dental therapy or treat a fracture, or serve as a replacement for dental implants, crowns, or root canal treatments. However, the goal of this surgery is to improve your smile line and give you a celebrity smile.

Turkey’s dental clinics are well-known for their high-quality and low-cost dental services. Clinics provide a variety of procedures based on their patients’ desires, whether for an aesthetic or functional change. Dental veneers are everything in between a good dental formation and an overall appearance. As such, it is important to get reliable and high-quality dental veneers in Turkey, which we provide at an affordable service cost.

Which Dental Veneers Are Available in Turkey?

There are different types of dental veneers in Turkey depending on your preference and budget. You could contact Dentakay, to get information. In Turkey, there has been an increase in demand for cosmetic dentistry in recent years. The country is well-known as a top dental tourist attraction. On Reddit, there are countless threads about how to get veneers in Turkey. Those who received veneers in Turkey gave positive feedback and claimed to have had a positive experience.

Dental clinics in Turkey offer a variety of dental veneers, the majority of which are composite and porcelain veneers created from a variety of materials and manufacturing methods. Many people are choosing porcelain veneers because of their natural appearance and durability effects. They are specially designed to fit in with your natural teeth and help to mask defects.

Meanwhile, composite veneers are made of a similar substance that is used in fillings. If you are running on a restricted budget and wish to fix minor dental flaws, your dental health practitioner may prescribe this alternative. However, a further breakdown of these veneers types gives us a few other dental veneers available in Turkey. Here are some of them:

E-max Veneers: E-Max Laminate Veneers are the most technologically sophisticated veneers available. In Turkey, they are the most preferred form of veneer. They are manufactured from a solid block of lithium ceramics, which gives them an appealing transparent tint and adds strength, endurance, and longevity. E-Max veneers’ transparent hue allows them to blend in with and accent the rest of your teeth. They can also almost exactly mimic your actual teeth.

As a result, if you only require a single or a few veneers to replace a chipped tooth or discolored teeth, it is a great option. They are available in every color shade imaginable, from the most natural to Celebrity White. These Veneers options are also the most durable dental veneers in Turkey, meaning they will last a long period and are extremely difficult to fracture, break, or stain. Meanwhile, E-Max Laminate Veneers are more expensive than other options due to their superior quality, durability, and consistency.

Zirconium Veneers: Zirconium veneers are made of zirconium oxide, which is a form of porcelain. They, as with E-Max veneers, are available in a variety of hues to complement the color of your natural teeth. Because zirconium veneers are less translucent than E-Max veneers, they are a better choice for covering a darker tooth. Cutback (porcelain coverings) and Digital Smile Design (DSD) technology coupled with zirconium veneers are also available in Turkish dental clinics to give patients more beautiful, whiter, and perfect teeth. Patients having packed teeth or gaps should consider zirconium veneers.

Vita Suprinity: This form of veneer is uncommon in Turkey, with only a few dental facilities offering it. Vita Suprinity, also known as a new generation of veneer material, is a method of creating new glass-ceramics enhanced with 10% Zirconium. They are tough and will not crack, and they have an alluring E-Max radiance for a natural appearance. They are also very thin, so they do not feel any different than that of the original texture of your teeth and they won’t get in the way of daily tasks like chewing. If you are not sure which veneer option to opt for, you should schedule a consultation appointment with one of our professionals or ask them for before and after images of the different veneer options.

What is the Cost of Dental Veneers in Turkey?

The cost of dental veneers in Turkey is significantly less, which has typically been a big benefit for international patients visiting a dental clinic while on medical tourism in the country. In Turkey, the standard of living is sometimes two to three times lower than in developed countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, or Europe. As such, the cost of getting veneers is also considerably low.

As a result of this, a growing number of patients can now get high-quality teeth veneers and treatment without needing to pay expensive rates or postpone treatments due to financial restraints. The veneers treatment in itself is not expensive. However, the miscellaneous cost of pre-treatment consultation, numbing injections, and other laboratory charges contribute to the high cost of having teeth veneers in Turkey.

Nevertheless, dentists in Turkey offer veneers at a price that is about six times lower than in other developed countries. In addition, many dental clinics in Turkey offer treatment packages that cover accommodation, owing to the increasing medical tourism to this country for veneers treatment. On average, dental veneers cost about $220 per veneer in Turkey, while a complete set goes for $4400.

In conclusion, when getting dental veneers in Turkey, you should ensure to get it where you will get value for your pay. To ensure this, we have a number of dental health professionals who are renowned for veneers treatment. Schedule an appointment with our experts today and you are sure to get the value of what you are paying for.

