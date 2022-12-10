Denteka CEO urges Chiefs to prioritise future of the youth

Mr Narayana Osei Nyarko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Denteka Construction and Housing Limited, has pleaded with Chiefs in the Nkwanta South Municipality and Ghana at large to prioritise the future of the youth by grooming them to take the mantle of leadership.

He noted that the youth were the future leaders, who needed guidance from the elders since some youths remained idle without doing any form of work for survival.

Mr Nyarko, also the Founder and Executive Director of Narayana Support System, a non-governmental organisation, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said when chiefs assume the mantle to prioritise youth-related issues in their small ways, social vices such as stealing, smoking and alcohol abuse would decrease in society.

He noted that some youth had their own God gifted talent, which needed a little grooming and mentoring support to make their dreams come true.

Mr Nyarko said Chiefdom must play this crucial role to draw the youth closer to them towards making them realised their inborn talents for a safe and better society.

He also noted that it was time the youth were guided on their career choices in life so that they would not solely depend on government or in search for non-existing white colour jobs for survival, when avenues are bounty in harnessing the youth to be employers and business pacesetters.

Mr Nyarko noted that the youth must always be hopeful and positive-minded, especially when their dreams fail to materialise but be ready to take on new ventures and become successful.

He, however, promised to support any youth ready to explore skill training, music, and dancing to reduce unemployment in the country.