Denu celebrates “Ngoryi Za” – commits to town’s development

The Chiefs and people of Denu have celebrated their maiden “Ngoryi Za” (Development Festival) with a commitment to pull together for the development of the town, which is the capital of the Ketu South Municipality.

Mr. Israel Selikem Bossman, Assembly member for the Denu electoral area, spearheaded the festival which was patronized mainly by the youth of the area.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a colourful durbar to climax activities which marked the festival.

Mr. Bossman said it was time the people of the area buried their differences and work together for the development of Denu to give it a facelift and a better outlook befitting a Municipal capital.

“We cannot always rely on government to do everything for us- that’s why we have to bury our differences and pull our resources, both human and material together to ensure that Denu transforms into an enviable place befitting the status of a Municipal capital,” he said.

The Assembly member observed that there were some chieftaincy disputes in the area which needed to be resolved immediately in the interest of peace and unity for the forward march of the town.

He called on the youth of the area to eschew social vices and unruly lifestyles and to hold fast to what was good and beneficial to the community.

He called on all citizens of Denu, home and abroad to join hands in the development agenda of the town which for several decades had not seen any meaningful one, a situation he described as worrying.

The festival was celebrated on the theme: “Mobilizing Denu citizens for development.”