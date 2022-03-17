Denyaseman SHS Receives Cement Donation From Old Students

Old students of Denyaseman Catholic Senior High School at Poano in the Asante Bekwai Municipality has donated 50 bags of cement to the school.

The cement is to help support the construction of classroom block for the school.

Mr Adu Gyamfi, President of the Old Students Association, speaking at the presentation expressed worry at lack of adequate infrastructure in the school.

He said the neglect of the school in terms of infrastructural development was affecting quality teaching and learning and thereby making it difficult for products of the school to climb higher on the education ladder.

Mr Gyamfi called on the government and the Municipal assembly to come to the aid of the school to help increase its enrolment.

Mr Ansu Aborla, Headmaster of the school, said the school which had a student population of about 400 was faced with limited classrooms and dormitory blocks.

He said there were many challenges facing the school and called on the old students and other key stakeholders to come in to assist the school to deliver quality education to the students.