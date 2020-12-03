Denzel Bentley, UK based Commonwealth Champion (14-0-1) with 12 KOs bouts from 15 bouts says he wants to become a world champion, and very serious at his ambition.

On November-13, 2020, he beat Mark Heffron at the BT Sport Studio, Stratford to win the vacant BBB of Commonwealth British Middleweight Title. He is currently in Ghana to win more support and show his new belt.

He has an impressive KO record of 80%, and his status is a very active career starting from 2017.

Also known as Denzel Ntim Mensah, he was born in 1995-01-29 / age 25 in the United Kingdom. He fights in the middleweight division, and takes the orthodox stance.

He resides at Battersea, London, United Kingdom, and managed by Martin Bowers.

Denel said he will fly the Ghana flag in his next fight, and wants the big boys like Canelo Alveraz as he wants to become a world champion.

His dad Mr. Luther Ntim said he wants to see the pictures of his son on bill boards.

His brother Hayden Bentley who brought boxing to the family said he can become a world champion.