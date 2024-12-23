Denzel Washington Receives Baptism and Minister’s License at 70

Denzel Washington, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in Gladiator II and Training Day, marked a new chapter in his life by receiving baptism and a minister’s license on December 21.

The ceremony, which took place at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in Harlem, New York City, also included the awarding of a certificate of baptism, setting the stage for his potential future ordination. The service was livestreamed by First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern New York.

The 69-year-old actor, who will turn 70 next week, reflected on the milestone, acknowledging that it had taken time but was deeply meaningful. “It took a while, but I’m here,” he said, thanking his wife, Pauletta Washington, for her support.

A two-time Academy Award winner, Washington has long been open about his Christian faith. In an interview with Esquire last month, he discussed the challenges of expressing religious beliefs in Hollywood but emphasized his steadfast commitment to sharing his convictions. “I’m unafraid. I don’t care what anyone thinks,” he stated. “It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe.”

Washington’s remarks also highlighted his disapproval of the notion of a unified “Hollywood” culture, describing it as just a street, Hollywood Boulevard, rather than a shared community of beliefs. “There’s no such thing called Hollywood anyway. What does that even mean?” he said.

Washington’s future projects include Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, an Apple Original Films/A24 film featuring A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice, as well as his upcoming role in Black Panther 3, which he inadvertently revealed in a recent interview.