Dep. PBC CEO Declares Candidacy for NPP’s Wenchi Constituency

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PBC, Mr. Alfred Ofori Annye has officially declared his candidacy for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest the parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2024 elections for the Weni Constituency of Bono region.

In a momentous press statement to mark the beginning of his historic journey, Mr. Alfred Ofori Annye emphasized the pivotal role of the media in his political aspirations, vowing never to sideline them throughout his parliamentary journey.

Mr. Alfred Ofori Annye was the first aspirant to pick his forms at the constituency secretariat in Wenchi. Drawing from his extensive history of service within the NPP, spanning from 1996, he firmly believes in the party’s ethos of rewarding loyalty, hard work, and dedication.

The PBC Boss focus on unity emerged from a comprehensive research he conducted after the NPP lost its seat to the NDC in the last election. Listening to delegates, clergy, traditional rulers, opinion leaders, and ordinary citizens, he identified critical issues affecting the party’s standing in the constituency.

Among the pressing issues he highlighted were the lack of respect, unity, love, and transparency, coupled with internal power struggles and disconnect within the party-government relationship.

Armed with the findings, Annye proposed a range of solutions to address these challenges, including stakeholder meetings, reconciliation, and the need for hard work.

With Annye’s vision to fortify the NPP in the constituency, Annye is fondly known as “The Practical Unifier,” a name bestowed upon him by delegates who have rallied behind his message of unity. His well-documented and distributed research results have garnered broad support and optimism among party members.

Looking forward, Annye envisions to empower the youth in the constituency. His plans include creating a database for graduates to connect them to job opportunities and offering career development workshops. Additionally, he seeks to organize talent hunt meetings to harness and transform youthful talents into meaningful careers.

The aspiring parliamentary candidate is determined to make an impact in agriculture, health, and security. Collaborating with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Annye aims to register the municipality for free annual NHIS coverage.

Furthermore, he plans to supply essential farm inputs, train farmers, and establish co-operatives to enhance planning and collaboration in the agricultural sector. support weddings and funerals. He recognizes the significance of community well-being and intends to continue water and electricity extension projects to improve living conditions.

In conclusion, Alfred Ofori Annye seeks to unite the NPP in the Wenchi Constituency and propel it to victory in the 2024 elections. His practical approach to unifying the party and empowering the youth resonates strongly with delegates and constituents alike.

As the nation looks towards the next chapter in its democratic journey, Annye’s vision to fortify the party and uplift the constituency holds great promise.