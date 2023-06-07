Department of Social Welfare presents items to PWDs in Akatsi South

The Department of Social Welfare in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region has presented some items to selected persons with disability in the area.

The gesture was aimed at equipping the beneficiaries with some income-generating devices to improve their living conditions.

Mr Emmanuel Dokordi, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of the Department of Social Welfare, revealed to the Ghana News Agency the presentation saw a total of seven beneficiaries who were due for their package.

He stated that other PWDs in the area have also benefited from similar gestures from the government.

He was optimistic that the move would empower the beneficiaries to face some living challenges ahead of them.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, presenting the equipment to the beneficiaries, urged them to make use of the items for the intended purpose.

He cautioned the beneficiaries to desist from selling the items.

The beneficiaries took home items such as mobile cassava mill, juice dispenser and fruit blender, industrial overlock machine, manual foot sewing machine, and others.

Amezuyi Ameworlor, a beneficiary from Kporwuvi, expressed gratitude to the government for the intervention.

He explained that the move would eradicate poverty among the PWDs and position them in a better place financially.