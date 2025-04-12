Deportation of Foreign Miners Raises Legal and Ethical Questions in Ghana

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has speculated that Ghana’s Interior Minister Mubarak Muntaka may have opted to deport foreign nationals arrested for illegal mining due to concerns linked to the alleged death of a Chinese inmate in custody.

In a social media post, Cudjoe questioned the legality of applying separate standards for foreigners and Ghanaians, emphasizing that “there should not be different rules for different nationalities.”

The debate follows a 2023 incident where police informed a judge that a Chinese illegal miner, ordered to be remanded, had reportedly died and been cremated before evidence could be presented. Cudjoe suggested this case—and the lack of transparency around it—might have influenced the minister’s preference for deportation over prosecution. “Why not jail them? We cannot have separate laws,” he wrote, challenging the rationale behind bypassing Ghana’s judicial process.

Ghana’s laws do not explicitly mandate deportation for foreign nationals involved in illegal mining (galamsey). However, immigration statutes grant authorities discretion to expel individuals deemed threats to public order. Prosecution under the Minerals and Mining Act, which prescribes fines or imprisonment for illegal mining, remains an alternative. Critics argue that deportation risks undermining accountability, while proponents view it as a cost-effective measure to avoid prolonged legal battles and incarceration expenses.

The tension between deportation and prosecution highlights broader challenges in balancing legal equity with pragmatic governance. Countries like Australia and South Africa similarly wrestle with whether to prioritize expulsion or domestic prosecution for foreign offenders. Ghana’s approach may reflect efforts to mitigate diplomatic friction or logistical hurdles tied to imprisoning non-citizens. Yet, as Cudjoe’s remarks underscore, consistency in applying the law remains critical to maintaining public trust and deterring future violations.