Depression, Stigmatization Drive Suicide Risk

Story: Robert Ayanful, Agona Nyakrom

Depression and stigmatization are said to be one of the driving forces that lead people to commit suicide, with self-isolation as a major symptom.

This was revealed by the founder of the Break of Mountain Jesus Prayer Camp at Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region, Prophetess Monica Mensah, in an interview with NewsGhana on the rising incidents of suicide cases in the country in recent times.

According to her, though there could be a spiritual force behind every suicide case, about seventy percent of all such incidents could be traced to depression, life challenges, and stigmatization.

Using her case as a testimony, she said she nearly took her own life when people began to accuse her of things she had no idea of.

She recounted that, at a point in time, life became unbearable for her as she became so depressed, and therefore decided to end her life by taking poison.

She said all along, she could hear voices dictating to her to end her life to avoid the shame but hinted that it took the intervention of a friend who realized the emotional trauma she was going through and encouraged her to rescind the decision and allow time to prove her critics wrong.

However, she rejected the claim that suicide is a mental problem, noting that it is more spiritual than mental, as people are made to believe.