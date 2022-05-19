Deprived schools in Central Tongu District receive support from Emefa Foundation

The Emefa foundation, a Non-Govermental Organisation has supported four deprived schools in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region with books and stationery.

One hundred school uniforms and stationeries summing up to one thousand five hundred with playing kits were given to the various schools.

Ms Yvette Emefa Gbeve, founder of the Foundation speaking at the donation said it’s the foundation’s initiative to support schools under their project dubbed ‘Start Right Project’ aimed to reach out to schools in some underprivileged areas in the country.

She said the core belief of the organisation has been that every child deserves a good education, safe and conducive environment as well as learning materials that will aid their holistic education no matter the location of their schools.

Ms Gbeve asked the schools to make efforts to provide mentoring opportunities to the children so that they could get the necessary guidance deserved in their academic life.

“There is the need for intentional mentoring and coaching programmes for the young pupils to provide the necessary guidance and procedure to help them achieve their educational goals and ambitions in life,” she said.

She asked the students to make good use of the items and read the books adding that, “more storybooks were added to the stationeries to develop the interest and the habit of reading in the students.”

The pupils were elated to receive the items and thanked the foundation for their benevolence toward their schools and promised to make good use of the items for the betterment of their future.

Madam Happy Tsifokor, the Central Tongu District Director of Education, thanked the team for choosing schools in the Central Tongu district for this project

She also applauded the leadership of the Foundation for how they adhered to the stipulated protocols to get access to the various schools.

Awadiwokome Primary School, Dekpoe Basic School, Meyikpor Primary School and Kowuadadekofe Primary School are the schools that benefited from the donation.

The “Start Right Project” has been a yearly initiative of the Emefa Foundation. The organization provides stationery and school uniforms to pupils in deprived areas to help them start each new academic year right.