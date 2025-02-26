Deputy AG Nominee Defends PhD Funding Amid Ongoing Legal Controversy

Justice Srem-Sai, Ghana’s Deputy Attorney-General nominee, faced scrutiny during his parliamentary vetting on Wednesday over both his academic background and his role in a simmering legal dispute.

The session revealed tensions over public accountability and transparency in high-profile prosecutions.

Srem-Sai confirmed that his PhD in constitutional law and human rights at the University of Leeds was funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), costing taxpayers approximately £20,000 annually. When pressed to provide documentation, he deferred to GETFund, stating, “GETFund has on record all the people and how much they have paid—they can provide the details.” The admission highlights broader debates about the use of public funds for advanced education, particularly for officials in high-stakes roles.

However, the hearing pivoted sharply to a more contentious issue: Srem-Sai’s insistence that he viewed an internal memo recommending the discontinuation of criminal charges against Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama. The former Deputy Governor was implicated in a financial misconduct case linked to Ghana’s banking sector reforms before his surprising elevation to central bank chief.

“I stand by my comment—I saw the memo,” Srem-Sai asserted, though he admitted he could not produce it, citing his “current status” as a nominee. He claimed to have accessed “electronic trails” of the document as a private citizen, a statement that clashes with former Attorney General Godfred Dame’s repeated denials. Dame has publicly challenged his successor, Dr. Dominic Ayine, to substantiate the memo’s existence, calling it a “fabrication” meant to justify dropping the case.

Ayine, who briefly served as Acting AG, has maintained that the memo—allegedly authored by the Prosecutions Division—exposed “fatal flaws” in the evidence against Asiama. “This memo was pivotal to my decision,” Ayine told journalists earlier this month. Yet without its disclosure, the claim remains mired in a “he said, she said” stalemate, eroding public trust in legal institutions.

The unresolved memo dispute underscores systemic concerns about opacity in Ghana’s judicial processes. Critics argue that without transparency, such cases risk being perceived as politically motivated, particularly when defendants later ascend to influential roles. Srem-Sai’s nomination, meanwhile, raises questions about how his dual role—as a GETFund beneficiary and a key legal official—might influence his approach to accountability.

The GETFund revelation also reignites discussions about equitable access to educational subsidies. While supporting advanced training for public servants can strengthen governance, it demands rigorous oversight to ensure funds are allocated fairly and effectively.

As Parliament deliberates Srem-Sai’s appointment, Ghanaians are left weighing two critical issues: the integrity of prosecutorial decisions and the stewardship of public resources. The outcome could set precedents for how transparency and accountability are prioritized—or overlooked—in the corridors of power. For now, the memo remains a ghost in the machine, symbolizing the delicate balance between justice, politics, and public trust.