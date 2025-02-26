Deputy AG Nominee Stands Firm on Controversial Memo Amid Prosecution Debate

Deputy Attorney-General nominee Justice Srem-Sai doubled down on claims of a disputed internal memo during his parliamentary vetting on Wednesday, reigniting a heated clash over transparency in high-profile prosecutions.

Srem-Sai, poised to assist newly appointed Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine, asserted that the office would prioritize evidence-gathering before pursuing cases, but the session pivoted sharply to a unresolved legal controversy.

“My boss will not prosecute before looking for evidence,” Srem-Sai told lawmakers, emphasizing a commitment to due process. Yet scrutiny intensified as he reaffirmed his earlier assertion that he had seen a memo recommending the discontinuation of charges against Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama—a document former AG Godfred Dame insists does not exist.

“I stand by that comment,” Srem-Sai declared, though he admitted he could not produce the memo, citing his “current status” as a nominee. He claimed to have viewed “electronic trails” of the document as a private citizen, deepening a months-long dispute between current and former officials.

The saga began in February when Dr. Ayine, then-Acting AG, dropped charges against Asiama, a former deputy central bank governor implicated in financial misconduct linked to Ghana’s banking sector reforms. Ayine cited an internal prosecution division memo allegedly advising Dame to withdraw the case due to insufficient evidence. Dame, however, publicly challenged Ayine to produce the memo, calling its existence a “fabrication” and dismissing the claims as “falsehoods.”

The conflicting narratives have cast a shadow over Ghana’s legal apparatus, raising questions about accountability in sensitive prosecutions. Critics argue the controversy undermines public trust, particularly as Asiama—once a defendant—now leads the central bank. Legal analysts suggest the memo’s existence, if proven, could validate concerns over selective justice, while its absence would damage the credibility of both Ayine and Srem-Sai.

Srem-Sai’s vetting highlighted broader tensions. His pledge to leverage IT to expedite cases was overshadowed by demands from lawmakers for clarity on the memo. Opposition members framed the issue as a litmus test for the government’s commitment to judicial integrity, urging an independent audit of the AG’s records.

The standoff underscores a recurring challenge in Ghana’s governance: balancing opacity in legal deliberations with public demands for transparency. As Parliament weighs Srem-Sai’s confirmation, the unresolved dispute leaves citizens questioning whether the truth will emerge—or remain buried in bureaucratic shadows.

For now, the memo remains a phantom at the heart of Ghana’s legal system—a symbol of the fragile dance between power, accountability, and the elusive pursuit of justice.