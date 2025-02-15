Deputy AG Nominee Urges National Backing for Anti-Corruption Initiative, Vows Accountability

Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, Deputy Attorney General-designate, has called for unified public support behind Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), a state-led anti-corruption drive he insists will deliver tangible benefits to Ghanaians.

During an appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile, he dismissed skepticism around the initiative, framing it as a nonpartisan effort to reclaim stolen assets and restore fiscal integrity.

“ORAL is not a political spectacle or another hollow committee,” Dr. Srem-Sai asserted, addressing perceptions that such projects often fizzle without results. “This is a structured, enduring program designed to pursue justice and recover resources that rightfully belong to the people.”

Launched under the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, ORAL targets illicit financial activities by investigating graft, prosecuting offenders, and recouping misappropriated state funds. Critics, however, have raised alarms over potential misuse for political vendettas, particularly given Ghana’s polarized climate.

Dr. Srem-Sai vehemently rejected these claims. “This initiative transcends partisan interests. It is about accountability, not persecution,” he stated, emphasizing safeguards to prevent abuse. “Every cedi recovered will bolster national development—funding schools, hospitals, and infrastructure. That is how ordinary Ghanaians gain.”

His appeal for solidarity comes amid lingering public distrust in government anti-graft efforts, with past initiatives criticized as slow or selective. Analysts note that ORAL’s credibility hinges on transparency and impartial enforcement, particularly in high-profile cases involving influential figures.

The Deputy AG nominee’s remarks also tacitly acknowledged the challenges ahead. Corruption remains systemic in Ghana, with the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index ranking the country 72nd out of 180 nations. For ORAL to succeed, experts argue it must avoid bureaucratic inertia and political interference—a tall order in a landscape where accountability mechanisms often struggle.

As debates over ORAL’s potential intensify, Dr. Srem-Sai’s plea underscores a broader demand for action. “This is Ghana’s fight, not the government’s alone,” he said. “Collective vigilance will determine whether we turn the tide on corruption or repeat the failures of the past.”

The initiative’s rollout will now face scrutiny, with citizens and civil society groups watching closely to see if promises of accountability translate into prosecutions and recovered funds—or become another unmet pledge in Ghana’s long battle against graft.