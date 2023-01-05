Deputy Attorney General Gives back to society

Tuah-Yeboah Foundation, a charity organisation which seeks to continue touching and changing lives within the society, has donated household items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to 4 farming communities within Sunyani municipality to support and put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged

Residents of Kotokrom, Wawasua, Yawmiri and Nkrankrom, erupted into joy and swarmed around the distribution centres as a pickup loaded with clothes, shoes, rice, salt, and other food items put together by Tuah-Yeboah Foundation approached

The items included school bags, sets of jersey, track suits, casual wears, cardigans and variety of footwears, including boots, among others.

The beneficiary communities could not hide their joy after taking delivery of the items, which are valued at several thousands of Ghana cedis.

They expressed their appreciation to Lawyer Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the Deputy Attorney-General and Deputy Minister of Justice for his kind-heartedness and for remembering them during the New Year and wished him well in all his endeavours.

Tuah-Yeboah Foundation, which is run by the Deputy Attorney-General and Deputy Minister of Justice, Lawyer Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, mobilises support from individuals and organisations – both within and outside Ghana – for communities in and around Sunyani periodically.

Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah assured them of more of such assistance in this year and beyond saying; his Foundation exists to champion the welfare of all, especially those in deprived communities, irrespective of one’s political affiliation.

He said the Tuah-Yeboah Foundation will soon take delivery of hospital equipment for distribution to health facilities in Sunyani.

In another development, the deputy minister held separate meetings in Sunyani with the Bono Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party as well as the members of the party’s Regional Communication Team.

Discussions centred on the growth of the NPP in the region, among others, especially with regards to building strong and united front to improve on the party’s electoral fortunes in the region.