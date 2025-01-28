Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe Issues Warning Over Fraudster Using His Name

Stan Xoese Dogbe, the Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) at the Presidency, has publicly disassociated himself from Samuel Tetteh, a suspected fraudster accused of impersonating him to secure contracts for printing and framing portraits of the president.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, on January 28, Dogbe revealed that Tetteh had been visiting several ministries, departments, and agencies, falsely claiming to act on his behalf in order to obtain business deals.

Dogbe urged the public to stay alert and promptly report any encounters with Tetteh to the local police or directly to him.

Full Statement

“I have been made aware of an individual named Samuel Tetteh, who has been approaching various government offices and using my name to demand contracts for the printing and framing of the president’s portrait.

I have informed the relevant security authorities to ensure his swift arrest. If he approaches your office, please notify me or contact the nearest police station immediately.

Stan Xoese Dogbe

Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations)”