Deputy DG of NSA commends Ghana Wrestling Association’s President

Mr. Kwame Amporfi Jr, the Deputy Director General (DG), (Technical) of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has commended the Ghana Wrestling Association’s (GWA) President, Mr. Norbert Amefu for organizing a coaching clinic for its trainers.

Speaking at the opening of the three-day coaching clinic by the GWA for 21 coaches in six regions at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr. Amporfi, praised the President for the event which is aimed at updating the coaches and instructors on Olympic style of wrestling in Freestyle and Greco Roman Wrestling.

Mr. Amporfi believed Wrestling would be on a pedestal under Mr. Amefu, adding that he had the capacity to promote the discipline.

Mr. Amefu thanked the coaches and admonished them to return to their various regions, introduce and form a regional team to help the regional executives to organize championships at least once every year.

The two resource persons for the propgram are, Mr. Richard Hammond and Cynthia Dotsey who have undergone a course in Wrestling organized by the United World Wrestling (UWW) in Nigeria, Senegal, and Korea respectively.

The GWA is affiliated with the UWW and the Africa Wrestling Federation.