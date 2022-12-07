Deputy Director of State Protocol commission’s five boreholes for his constituency

Mr Joseph Adjei-Banin, Deputy Director of State Protocol at the Presidency, who is aspiring for the seat of Member of Parliament in the Assin Central Constituency, has commissioned five mechanised boreholes in his constituency.

The project is in collaboration with National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Good Causes Foundation.

The beneficiary communities include Mempeasem, Atonsu, Pensioner’s Camp, Pumpsite and Railway Station in the Assin Central Constituency of the Central Region.

Speaking at separate functions for the commissioning, Mr Adjei-Banin said the project was in response to a request by some communities without potable water.

He noted that access to quality potable water was a necessity, a human right and a move towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal six.

He, therefore, urged the beneficiary communities to take good care of the facility and change their attitude towards maintenance culture to prolong its life span.

Mr Adjei-Banin called on other benevolent organisations, philanthropists and individuals to go to the aid of needy communities to change their lives.

Some residents of the five beneficiary communities had breathed a sigh of relief as they now enjoyed potable water.

He also donated 70 street lights to the Assin Fosu Municipal Assembly to ameliorate the plight of the people, particularly their movements at night.

Mrs. Ama Frimpong, the project Co-ordinator of Good Causes Foundation, said the project formed part of the Foundation’s mandate to touch the lives of Ghanaians especially those in deprived communities.

She took the opportunity to educate the public to be mindful of activities of fraudsters purporting to be workers of NLA promising them juicy lottery numbers to change their fortunes overnight .