The Deputy Executive Secretary of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority(GEPA) and two times parliamentary candidate for the NPP in Damongo constituency,Mr. Albert Diwura Kassimu,has supported the party’s campaign with four motorbikes.

Mr.Diwura,who is a member of the campaign team of the party in Damongo constituency made the donation at a short ceremony held at the party’s office in Damongo in the Savannah Region amidst party leadership and sympathisers.

The former parliamentary candidate said the presentation was aimed at resourcing, retooling and empowering the campaign team to reach out to voters in the hinterlands across the constituency.

He disclosed that the donation comes as one of the many interventions he is undertaking to strengthen the base of the party in the constituency towards a smooth running of the campaign ahead of the general elections.

It was his hope that the support will go a long way to aid the campaign team to deliver a landslide victory for H.E President Nana Akuffo-Addo and the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Damongo constituency who doubles as the Deputy Chief of Staff,Mr.Abu Jinapor.

Mr.Diwura tasked the leadership of the party to manage the logistics effectively in order to achieve the intended purpose of delivering the “Four More For Nana To Do More Agenda” and snatching the Damongo seat from the NDC.

He pledged his full support towards the campaign, adding that, he is ever ready to avail himself anytime duty calls.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the campaign team, the constituency chairman, Alhaji Adam Braimah, commended the former parliamentary candidate for the kind gesture.

He said the donation by the 2012 and 2016 parliamentary candidate was timely since it will help the party achieve its target percentage votes in the constituency.

Mr.Adam pledged that the party was going to put the logistics into good use, assuring the Deputy Executive Secretary of a landslide victory for the president and the parliamentary candidate of the party in the constituency.

It can be recalled that similar donations were made by the former parliamentary candidate to some committed members of the party.

Source: Ananpansah B Abraham