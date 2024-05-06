Deputy Finance Minister Woos Italian Investors To Ghana

Dr. Stephen Amoah, a Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Finance has indicated Government’s strong commitment to work closely with the country’s development partners to build a stronger economy.

According to the Deputy Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Nhyiayeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Government has instituted key measures and laid the right foundation that continue to make doing business in Ghana more conducive and attractive.

He made this known when he hosted a delegation from Italy led by the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency, Daniela d’Orlandi to discuss Italian Development Cooperation Projects in Ghana.

The Deputy Minister noted that, despite the challenges most African countries including Ghana were going through as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, the country could easily pass as the most attractive destination to do business adding that, all sectors of the economy were doing well.

“We are doing so well as a country, our macroeconomic indicators are doing good, we have one of the best educational systems in Africa and our health sector is most efficient, so you are welcome to join us to build the resilience needed for our development” the MP stressed.

In terms of raw materials for the manufacturing sector, Dr. Amoah indicated the availability of lands and raw materials needed for the manufacturing sector to grow and highlighted the need for collaboration that would help build the manufacturing base of the country so Ghana could feed the world.

The MP for Nhyiayeso after touting the Italian Government’s support to Ghana in the past in the area of energy, agriculture, SME sector and education, called for more support in the area of energy, health and education.

The Italian Development Cooperation Projects which are coherent with its thematic guidelines on Agriculture, Rural Development and Food Security, applies a highly integrated approach toward these fields of action, and encourages synergies with other countries in areas of development such as education, environmental management, governance, infrastructures, health, among others.

The Director-General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Stefano Gatti, indicated that Italy is ready to finance/co-finance developmental projects in Ghana.

Responding to the hand of invitation by the deputy minister, Her Excellency Daniela d’Orlandi said that Italy is open to start discussions on ways Italy can support Ghana for a holistic approach to solving some of our developmental challenges.