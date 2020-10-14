Four Ghanaian football officials have been handed assignments in next month’s West Africa Football Union (WAFU) ‘B’ Under-20 Qualifying tournament.

The 2020 WAFU ‘B’ U-20 Qualifying tournament would be staged between November 14-29, 2020 in Togo.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Mr. Alex Asante Deputy General Secretary, would be the General Coordinator at the tournament, whilst former GFA Technical Director Francis Oti Akenteng would also join the Technical Study Group.

In addition, two Match Officials, Charles Benle Bulu (Referee) and Tijani Mohammed (Assistant Referee) would also officiate at the tournament and are expected to undergo Cooper Tests and courses on November 10 -13, 2020.

A virtual draw for the WAFU U20 which was earlier scheduled for October 17 -31, would be held on October 20 in Abidjan.