Deputy Minister and GOC President Head to Bangkok to Support Black Bombers

Evans Opoku Bobie, Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports, and Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), are embarking on a journey to Bangkok, Thailand.

Their mission: to rally behind the Black Bombers as they compete in the final World Qualifiers for slots in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Boxing stands as Ghana’s leading medal prospect at major international competitions, with the country boasting four out of its five Olympic medals in the sport. From Clement Ike Quartey’s silver in 1960 to Samuel Takyi’s featherweight bronze in Tokyo 2020, Ghanaian boxers have consistently made their mark on the world stage.

The seven boxers representing Ghana in Bangkok include Ornella Sathoud, Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, Amadu Mohammed, Joseph Commey, Henry Malm, and Jonathan Tetteh. With weight classes ranging from flyweight to super heavyweight, these athletes are prepared to showcase their skills and bring honor to their nation.

Leading the team is Dauda Fuseini, First Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), accompanied by a dedicated technical crew including head coach Ofori Asare and assistant coaches Vincent Akai Nettey and Elvis Robertson. The team is supported by medical professionals Edward Asante and Daniel Quartey, ensuring the boxers are in peak condition for competition.

The World Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok, scheduled from May 25th to June 2nd, 2024, presents an opportunity for athletes to secure coveted slots for the Paris Olympics. With 51 spots up for grabs, including 28 for men and 23 for women, the stakes are high as the Black Bombers aim to make their mark on the global stage once again.

As Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie and Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah embark on their journey to Bangkok, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of a nation, united in support of the Black Bombers’ quest for Olympic glory.