The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, has commissioned a modern market for the Chiefs and the people of Osamkrom in the Gomoa Central Constituency of the Central region.

According to the Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament(MP) for Gomoa Central, the construction of the new market would go a long way to boost the economic activities in the area, especially for traders.

She said the market project was financed from her share of the MP’s Common Fund to promote trading and other businesses.

According to her, the chiefs and the people of Gomoa Central Constituency had the fair share of the national cake since the President Akufo-Addo-led government took the administration of the country three and a half years ago.

She called on the people to vote for her as MP for Gomoa Central and President Akufo-Addo during the December 7 polls to complete the unfinished works.

The Deputy Minister asked the constituents to be resolute and to ignore people who were promising to bring Heaven on earth because it would turn out to be a mirage.

She said Ghanaians should assess the effective three and half years’ administration of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s quality governance and compare it to eight years of the previous government’s administration and to retain NPP for four more years to do more.

She noted that the government had kept faith with the people of Ghana with the unprecedented introduction of social intervention of free Senior High school(SHS) policy which had benefited all Ghanaian children.

Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, said the MP would never give vain promises but would make sure that the people of the district had their fair share of the infrastructural developments.

He said the Assembly, in collaboration with the MP for Gomoa Central, had initiated development projects, including clinics, school blocks, road, vocational and technical training for JHS and SHS leavers who wish to learn a trade to help them become self-reliant.

The DCE stressed that it was important for Ghanaians to renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo and Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah in the December elections.

According to the DCE, the prudent management of the economy amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had affected economies worldwide was commendable.

It would be unfortunate for Ghanaians to vote for the opposition NDC because the party has nothing to offer Ghanaians.

Nana Kwesi Inkoom, Adontenhene of Osamkrom, said the infrastructural projects in the town and others in the Gomoa Central District should not be taken for granted.

He said the Chiefs, Kingmakers and Elders at Osamkrom were rooted for the ruling government because any change of government would result in projects being abandoned in the area.