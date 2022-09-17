Deputy Minister lauds Asante-Akim South Assembly

The Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly has been applauded for promoting effective collaboration between various stakeholders, departments and agencies in the Municipality.

Mr Collins Ntim, the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation, said that was the best way to harness resources at the local level for accelerated development.

The Deputy Minister, who was on a working visit to the Municipality, said the development of the area hinged on the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

He said the ability of the Assembly to coordinate activities of all sectors, especially health, education, and agriculture to respond to the needs of the citizenry was the goal of the decentralisation concept.

Mr Ntim visited to acquaint himself with the implementation of government’s programmes and policies, particularly the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, and One District One Factory in the Municipality.

He addressed a stakeholder meeting attended by traditional and opinion leaders, assembly members, heads of decentralised departments (HODs), and representatives from the health, education, agriculture sectors.

The HODs took turns to make power point presentations on their activities and how they were impacting the lives of the people.

Mr Ntim said he was impressed with the outputs and pointed out certain areas that could be improved to serve the people better.

He said the ultimate vision of President Akufo-Addo was to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians and charged duty bearers to show commitment to the various programmes and policies to achieve the desired outcomes.

“We must all step up and support the laudable initiatives of the President for the benefit of the people we are mandated to serve,” he said.

He urged participants to sustain the collaboration and complement each other to address the gaps identified during the presentations.

Mr Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive, said the Assembly prioritised quality service delivery to the people and pledged to work with the various departments to achieve that objective.

Since 2017 when he assumed office as the MCE, the health and education directorates had received maximum support of the Assembly in executing their mandates, he said.

He assured the Deputy Minister of the Assembly’s resolve to work in line with the President’s vision to raise the standard of living of the people.