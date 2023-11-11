Deputy Minister Okraku Mantey to attend launch of ‘Tema Most Beautiful’ today

Deputy Minister of Creative Arts, Okraku Mantey, and the Tema Traditional Council are scheduled to convene today at Alisa Hotel in Tema for the inaugural launch of “Tema Most Beautiful.”

This beauty pageant aims to serve as a platform for promoting Tema and reinvigorating its entertainment industry. The CEO, Mr. Nathaniel Amoabeng Turkson, along with Eric James Ocloo, the COO of Tema Media, are the brains behind this event.

They stress in an interview with Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha that , a significant portion of Ghanaian talent originates from Tema, as well as many individuals involved in “Beauty with a Purpose.” Therefore, they see a compelling need to continually seek and promote talent within Tema.

Emphasizing Tema as the hub of the world, their goal is to annually showcase beauty paired with talent emerging from this vibrant city.

The winners’ image, post-pageant, will be utilized to bolster Tema’s image aswell as also get a SUV car .

“In addition, this event is also an invitation to the diaspora visiting Ghana in December to extend their journey to Tema.”