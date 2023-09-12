Deputy Minister visits national para athletes

Evans Opoku Bobie, the Deputy Minister of Youth& Sports was at the Oceanic Beach Resort at Korle Gonno to meet the leaders of the National Para Athletes teams at their base, from where they are participating in the first African Para Games.

He was accompanied by his chief director, accountant and PRO, they brought good tidings from the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo and the Minister of Youth & Sports who is out of the country attending an international conference.

The Deputy Minister assured the athletes that all their per diems, allowances and bonuses would be paid to them by tomorrow, Tuesday after documents have been processed.

He commended them for their patience and hailed the Amputee Football team, the Black Challenge for ensuring that Ghana hosts and win that discipline.

Ghana had to fight from a goal down to beat a tough and tactical Moroccan team, after defeating Egypt at the Semi Final of Amputee Football.

Ghana’s top defender and captain, Richard Attah led his gallant heroes to be awarded the gold medals and trophy. Morocco took Silver and Egypt settled on Bronze.

The Fair Play award was given to Uganda.

Mohammed Mubarak was adjudged the Best Player of the tournament.

Razak Seidu won the Best Goalkeeper award while the Goal King went to a Moroccan. Ghana’s Stephen Obeng was voted the Best Coach.

Other sports disciplines represented are Wheelchair Basketball and Wheelchair Tennis.

Ghanaian, Mr. Samson Deen, is President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC). He thanked everyone who supported the Games.

The multi sport program was scheduled for September 3rd to 12, 2023 in Accra Ghana.

36 countries including Ghana confirmed to participate, Gambia, Cameroun, Senegal, Egypt, Cape Verde, Mali, Guinea, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Benin Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Eritrea, Burundi, South Africa, Comoros, Nigeria.

Others are Sao Tome, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Libya, Botswana, Gabon, Sudan, Rwanda, Liberia, Togo, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, and Central African Republic.