Deputy Minority Leader Honours Five Music Legends

Five Music Legends in Ghana have been honoured by the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, for their outstanding contributions towards the development of the music industry and the nation at large.

Dubbed: “Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah Excellence Award,” the motive was to show gratitude to the music legends, and to motivate the young and coming musicians, to work hard and ensure that high-life music travels across the globe.

The Musicians honoured included Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Safohene Gyeni, Ackah Blay, Dr F Kenya, and Jewel Ackah.

Addressing a gargantuan crowd on Saturday, September 25, 2023, as part of the “Journey to Nkroful Agenda” to promote the birthday celebration of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, annually, Hon Buah said: “It was about time we need to celebrate people in our society, especially when they are alive to ginger others to work extra hard towards the development of the nation”.

Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, continued, “When people are honoured for their good deeds, it serves as a good example to others, so we’re honouring our great musicians today in the name of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah which will equally motivate others to serve their country very well with all humility”.

The awardees were given citations and undisclosed amounts of money to cushion them for their long-time services to Ghana and Africa as a continent.

The award ceremony saw the live performance of many musicians including Guru, Nero X, Eno Baroni, D Crym, Ayesem, and Righteous among others.

Hon Buah also exhibited his musical talent to thrill the hundreds of people at the ceremony.