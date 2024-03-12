Deputy NDC Women’s Organizer, Abigail Elorm Mensah, Condemns Afenyo-Markin’s Attack on Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang

In a recent incident that has sparked widespread condemnation, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader of the NPP, is under fire for his despicable personal attack on Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the NDC’s 2024 Running Mate. The incident has garnered attention from various media outlets, drawing criticism for its disrespectful nature.

Expressing her disapproval, Abigail Elorm Akwambea Mensah, Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the NDC, condemned the attack unequivocally. As a Ghanaian woman, she called on Afenyo-Markin to issue an unconditional apology to Professor Opoku Agyemang and women in general for what she termed “the denigration of womanhood.”

Mensah highlighted the importance of women’s inclusivity in the decision-making process, especially in light of Ghana’s recent participation in International Women’s Day celebrations under the theme “Inspiring Inclusion.” She emphasized that such attacks undermine the nation’s efforts to encourage more women to participate actively in politics.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, an accomplished academic and politician, has been hailed as a trailblazer. Mensah pointed out Opoku Agyemang’s significant contributions, including being the first female Vice Chancellor of a Public University, her remarkable achievements at the Education Ministry, and her role as the first female Running Mate or Vice Presidential Candidate for a major political party in Ghana.

Drawing attention to the political motivation behind the attack, Mensah noted that Afenyo-Markin’s comments aimed to diminish Opoku Agyemang’s credibility and achievements. She criticized the NPP for engaging in age-based attacks, contrasting it with their own endorsement of an older male candidate in 2016.

Mensah urged women to unite in support of Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang’s quest to become the First Female Vice President of Ghana. She called for solidarity to counteract political stereotyping and ensure women’s active participation in the political sphere.

In conclusion, Mensah invoked blessings on the nation and emphasized the need for unity to bring pride to womanhood.