Deputy Speakers’ voting rights: Supreme Court thrown out review application by Justice Abdulai

A nine-member panel of the Supreme Court has unanimously thrown out a review application filed by Justice Abdulai on the March 9, 2022 judgment granting Deputy Speakers’ voting rights while presiding over proceedings in the chamber.

According to the apex court in its unanimous decision, the application brought by the private legal practitioner is “unmeritorious and a clear abuse of the court process.”

Justice Abdulai’s suit challenging the earlier ruling of the court insisted the judges got it wrong adding he had discovered “new and important matter or evidence which, after the exercise of due diligence, was not within the applicant’s knowledge or could not be produced by him at the time when the decision was given.”

He also called on the court to set aside its decision which he said had occasioned a miscarriage of justice.

But a Deputy Attorney General Diana Asonaba disagreed with the view.

In a counterargument, she said the review decision was limited to correcting an obvious error and drawing the court’s attention to matters that were not available to it or could not have been found.

“The long reference to previous constitutions does not meet the criteria for a review application. The plaintiff has failed to show how a miscarriage of justice has occasioned or showed any new matter that should have been considered. The present application is unmeritorious and a clear abuse of the court process,” she told the court.

After listening to arguments from both sides, the Court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse dismissed the application on the grounds that it failed to meet the threshold required for a review case to succeed.

“The application is accordingly dismissed,” Justice Dotse said.

The review case was heard by Justices Dotse, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Lovelace Johnson, Mariama Owusu, Celemenfe Honyenuga, Gertrude Torkonoo, Prof. Mensah Bonsu, Emmanuel Kulendi