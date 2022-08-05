Derek Abrefa – Ghana’s hope in Table Tennis at 2022 Birmingham Games

Derek Abrefa, the only table tennis survival and hope of Ghana in Table Tennis at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. He is hopeful of making it to the medal zone.

Derek Abrefa won some games and lost some to a tough opponent from India. A one time gold medalist but he is very determined and confidently preparing for his encounter this afternoon in Birmingham.

He believes Ghana has the talent in sports, but talent alone is not everything. HE IS 6 TIMES SWAG AWARD WINNER.