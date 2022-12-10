Derek Abrefa In Top Form As He Prepares For 2023 African Games

Ghana’s top seed in Table Tennis, Derek Abrefa who is in a secret camp in London has thanked the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) and all his sponsors and admirers for the support and encouragement they offer him.

He said the intensive training he is undergoing ahead of the African Games next year has improved his confidence and entire performance.

Speaking to Yours Truly from his base, Abrefa said he came 5th in one of the big tournaments in England a few weeks ago, and he leant a lot.

The tournament consist of 60 world class players, and he was able to be among the best five after the competition.

He met Tianyi Yu from China and beat him 3-2 in the group stage, before losing to the seeded player 2-3, and to the topped ranked seeded player Richard Garden who also lost to the Chinese.

He noted that there was a tire and he came second to advance into the second stage of the tournament.

“I came second in the second stage to qualify into the main draw of the eBaTT Corona Cup Open, where I met Niall Cameron from Scotland, whom I beat 3-2 to advance into the round of 16.

“I won my round 16 match to quarter and met Chris Doran (National ranked 6th in England) where i lost to him 1-3 in a stiff match.

“I thank God for placing 5th in my first eBaTT Corona Cup opens. It was a good exposure for me.

“I use this opportunity to thank Eli Baraty Table Tennis Academy for their support and preparing me for such a highly rated tournament ” he expressed.

Abrefa, who is a multiple Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards winner will be competing in another top level international tournament this weekend. Fans of Table Tennis wish him all the best.